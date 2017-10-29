Astronics acquires Telefonix, Upgrades ATE Systems
Boston — Astronics, a company that provides technologies to the aerospace and defense industries, has acquired Telefonix and related company Product Development Technologies (PDT), for approximately $104 million in cash.
Astronics provides test systems, power, motion, connectivity, lighting, and other products, for aircraft. Telefonix provides design, test, and manufacturing services for products such as those used in inflight entertainment, but the company also provides design services for medical, automotive, and retail markets. The PDT part of Telefonix manufactures servers, access points, and content loaders for inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems that deliver content to the screen behind the aircraft seat in front of you. Based on Telephonix and PDT products and services, it looks like a good for Astronics.
Astronics, formerly EADS, also includes Astronics Test Systems, the former Racal Instruments (once known as Racal-Dana). This subsidiary provides PXI and VXI modules and integrates complete automated test systems. Astronics Test Systems today announced an enhancement to its ATS 5034 System Level Test Platform for semiconductor testing. The enhancement automates loading and unloading for test boards.
My involvement with what was once Racal-Dana goes back to 1992. Working for Test & Measurement World. At the time, we were publishing a series called "Constructing a VXIbus-Based Test System," something I took over upon my arrival. Racal-Dana was the system integrator for the project, using hardware and software from several suppliers in the system.
—Martin Rowe covers test and measurement for EE Times and EDN. Contact him at martin.rowe@AspenCore.com
