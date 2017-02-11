Synopsys to Pay $565 Million for Security Software Firm
SAN FRANCISCO — EDA and IP vendor Synopsys said it would pay about $565 million to acquire Black Duck Software, a Massachusetts-based provider of technology for securing and managing open source software.
Synopsys (Mountain View, Calif.) said the move would broaden its product offering and expand its customer reach in the software security market.
"Development processes continue to evolve and accelerate, and the addition of Black Duck will strengthen our ability to push security and quality testing throughout the software development lifecycle, reducing risk for our customers," said Andreas Kuehlmann, senior vice president and general manager of Synopsys' Software Integrity Group, in a press statement.
The deal is worth about $548 million net of cash acquired on Black Duck's books, Synopsys said. It is subject customary closing conditions, including regulatory review, the company added.
—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
