ON Semi Joins MCU Benchmarking Consortium
SAN FRANCISCO — ON Semiconductor threw its weight behind a standards group developing benchmarks for ultra-low power microcontrollers and edge-node device for the Internet of Things (IoT).
ON Semi (Phoenix) announced Tuesday (Nov. 7) it joined the low-power subcommittee of EEMBC, the Embedded Microcontroller Benchmark Consortium. The committee is comprised of the IoTConnect work group and ULPMark work group.
IoTConnect has already produced its initial benchmark, IoTMark-BLE, which tests the efficiency of microcontrollers and Bluetooth radios, according to EEMBC. ULPMark has produced a combination of benchmarks that target the efficiency of microcontroller cores and peripherals, results of which can be found online, the organization said.
ON Semi kicked off its membership with the publication of CoreMark results for its RSL10 product family. Its Arm Cortex-M3 performance results indicate a certification score of 159.46 at 48 MHz, which is 3.32 CoreMark/MHz and translates to a power score of 248.5 CoreMark/mA at 3V, the company said. Adding the 32-bit DSP joint score, the total CoreMark performance is 283.8 CoreMark at 48 MHz (5.91 CoreMark/MHz), the company said.
“We are excited to be part of the EEMBC benchmark efforts, as it is difficult to find respectable and reliable benchmarks backed by the microcontroller industry,” said Michel De Mey, senior director of ON Semi's Medical & Wireless Products division, in a statement.
“With ON Semiconductor’s strength in ultra-low-power wireless transceivers, they will quickly prove their value to our IoTConnect work group, as we discuss tough challenges in standardizing parameters associated with various radio protocols,” said Peter Torelli, EEMBC president and chief technology officer, said in the same statement.
