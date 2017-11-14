Marvell's CEO Elected SIA Chair
SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell Semiconductor, has been elected 2018 chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrota was elected 2018 vice chair, the SIA said.
"Few technologies have impacted the modern world more than semiconductors, and we’re now entering an era that promises even greater change,” Murphy said in a press statement. “However, progress isn’t guaranteed unless the United States does more to support research, boost competitiveness and promote global trade. As 2018 SIA chair, I look forward to working with my colleagues to champion these priorities."
Murphy took over as CEO of Marvell last July after founder Sehat Sutardja resigned. Previously, Murphy had spent more than 20 years in various management roles at Maxim Integrated.
Mehrotra took over as CEO of Micron in May of this year after more than 25 years at SanDisk, which he co-founded, including five years as SanDisk's CEO.
