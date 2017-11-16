STMicro Augments Low-power MCU Family
SAN FRANCISCO — European chip vendor STMicroelectronics this week rolled out the successor to its STM32L4 series microcontrollers, offering significantly higher performance at ultra-low power consumption.
The STM32L4+ devices, part of STMicro's STM32 family, feature an Arm Cortex-M core and can achieve performance of 150DMIPS (233 ULPMark-CP) at 120MHz, according to ST (Geneva). The devices can serve as the central controller in range of products, including fitness bands, smart watches, medical devices, smart meters and industrial sensors, according to the company.
"We all now expect smart objects to fit seamlessly into our lives, anticipating our needs, yet requiring minimal attention themselves,” said Michel Buffa, general manager of ST's Microcontroller Division, in a press statement. “Leveraging the controllers’ largest-in-class memory and super-efficient graphics capabilities, STM32L4+ microcontrollers series will enable new classes of smart products with more sophisticated features and smoother interactions.”
STM32L4+ devices feature enhanced memory capabilities including dual Octo SPI ports. The STM32L4+ devices are the first STM32 devices to support this interface.
The STM32L4+'s on-chip memory includes 640Kbytes of SRAM to assist high-speed computation and help maximize graphics performance. The devices also provide up to 2Mbytes of dual-bank flash memory.
The STM32L4+ is production now, priced started at $6.52 per unit in 10,000 unit orders. The STM32L4+ series is also available in a high-temperature version, specified up to 125°C.
