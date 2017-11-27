Semiconductor Equipment Market Cools Further
SAN FRANCISCO — Sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment declined on a sequential basis for the fourth straight month in October, but remained well ahead of last year's pace, according to the SEMI trade association.
The three-month average of billings for North American semiconductor tool manufacturers slid to $2.02 billion in October, down 1.8 percent compared with September, SEMI said. However, billings were 23.7 percent the October 2016 figure, SEMI said.
The equipment market is on pace for a record year with sales of greater than $50 billion. SEMI said in July it expects sales to be up nearly 20 percent this year, but growth since then has pushed the number higher. The trade group has previously predicted that the market would grow another 8 percent in 2018.
“In spite of this seasonal weakness, we expect equipment spending to increase by 30 percent or more this year and are positive about growth in 2018," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in statement.
Meanwhile, the Japan Semiconductor Equipment Association (SEAJ) reported that the three-month average of billings for Japan-based semiconductor tool vendors was $1.55 billion in October, down 2.8 percent from September but up 18.3 percent compared to October 2016..
— Dylan McGrath is editor-in-chief of EE Times.
