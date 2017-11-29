GaN Chip Vendor Snags $15 Million in Funding
SAN FRANCISCO —High-voltage gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor vendor Transporm has secured $15 million in funding from Japan's Yaskawa Electric, bringing the total it has raised so far to more than $230 million.
Transphorm (Goleta, Calif.), founded in 2007, said it plans to use the funding for product development. The company announced in September that Yaskawa is using Transform's 650V GaN chips in its Σ-7 F servo motor, the first servo motor to make use of high-voltage GaN technology.
In addition to servo motors, Transphorm maintains that it's high-voltage GaN technology offers performance, efficiency and reliability advantages over silicon for automotive systems, data center and industrial power supplies, renewable energy and other broad industrial applications.
“We've seen the benefits of working with gallium nitride from the R&D phases through to the application development phases of our products, such as photovoltaic converters and the integrated Σ-7 F servo motor,” said Yukio Tsutsui, general manager of Yaskawa's corporate R&D center, in a press statement.
Transphorm has previously raised more than $220 million through several rounds of financing, including a $35 million series E round closed in 2012 and a $70 million round closed in 2015 led by KKR. Transphorm claims more than 600 patents and the industry’s only Jedec- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
