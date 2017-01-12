6 Short Stories from the IoT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Startup Swarm Technology aims to enable fleets of drones and robots to collaborate on shared tasks. It was one of several examples of smart, connected things that continue their march into everything from toys to factories on display at the IoT Expo here.
The company demonstrated four autonomous vehicles powered by Atmel 8-bit microcontrollers working in tandem to balance on a see-sawing board. A controller board reported to the group over a Zigbee network changes in the board’s axis and each responded using a patented approach for sharing intent.
The software enables, for example, several drones or robots on a search mission to fill in gaps if one drone failed. Human supervisors can add drones or robots to a swarm to speed up results.
Founder Alfonso Íñiguez hopes to raise $1.5 million to create a fleet of drones that embed his software as the company’s first product. Swarm is already partnering with another startup, Phi Robotics, which will use its software.
