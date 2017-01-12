Qualcomm, Apple Exchange Fresh Salvos
DENVER — Qualcomm filed three more patent infringement complaints against Apple Inc., one day after Apple turned the tables and accused Qualcomm of infringing patents held by Apple.
The latest moves ratchet up the tension in an already red hot feud between the two longtime partners over contractual disputes, withheld payments and accusations of exorbitant licensing fees.
Qualcomm (San Diego) filed three new patent infringement complaints in U.S. District Court in San Diego, alleging Apple is in violation of an additional 16 patents held by Qualcomm. The fabless chip firm also filed a new complaint against Apple at the U.S. International Trade Commission, arguing that Apple is in violation of five of the same patents.
Apple filed a $1 billion suit against Qualcomm in January over allegedly withheld royalty rebates. Qualcomm first filed suit against Apple alleging infringement of battery life technology patents in July, around the same time it asked the ITC to ban the importation of Apple iPhones that use Intel modems.
In a statement emailed Thursday (Nov. 30), a spokesperson for Qualcomm said: "Like the patents we asserted at the ITC in July, all of the 16 patents are non-standards essential patents implemented outside of the modem. Apple continues to use each of these patents in its devices without paying for them."
The Reuters news service reported that a new Apple filing in the U.S. District Court suit makes counterclaims against Qualcomm, alleging that Qualcomm violates eight Apple-held patents around mobile battery life.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
