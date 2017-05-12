Few Surprises as Intel, GloFo Detail Process Technologies
SAN FRANCISCO — Intel detailed plans to use cobalt for some interconnect layers at 10nm, while Globalfoundries offered specifics on how it will utilize extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for the first time at the 7nm node in dueling process technology presentations at one of the most hotly anticipated sessions at the IEEE International Electron Device Meeting (IEDM) here.
Intel will use cobalt in on the bottom two layers of its 10nm interconnect to get a five to 10 fold improvement in electromigration and a two-fold reduction in via resistance. It represents the first time a chip maker has detailed plans to introduce cobalt — a brittle metal long considered a promising dielectric candidate — in a process, according to G. Dan Hutecheson, chairman and CEO of VLSI Research.
Globalfoundries, which has said previously it would insert EUV at the 7nm node, detailed a platform that is entirely based on immersion optical lithography but is designed to enable the insertion of EUV for specific levels to improve cycle time and manufacturing efficiency. Gary Paton, Globalfoundries chief technology officer, said in an interview with EE Times that kinks in EUV still need to be worked out — chiefly pellicle and inspection technologies — but that Globalfoundries is currently installing its first EUV production tools at its Fab 8 in upstate New York.
Hutcheson told EE Times that he was impressed overall with the presentations by Intel and Globalfoundries, that he added that hardcore technologists were disappointed with the lack of technical detail, typical for chip makers that want to keep proprietary information close to the vest. "These guys don't give away anything," Hutecheson said.
But Hutecheson added that the improvements in logic transistor density each company showed compared to its previous generation of process technology — above 2X — "show that the industry is still on pace with Moore's Law."
Both Intel and Globalfoundries had previously announced their newest process technologies. Intel's 10nm node, first unveiled in March, features FinFETs with a 7nm fin width at a 34nm pitch and a 46nm fin height made using self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP). Globalfoundries 7nm node, first announced in September, uses SAQP to make fins and double patterning for metallization and boasts an 2.8-fold improvement in routed logic density and by up to 40 percent more performance or 55 percent lower power compared to its 14nm process licensed from Samsung. Both processes support multiple voltage thresholds.