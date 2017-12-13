MediaTek Claims First Health Biosensor for Smartphones
TAIPEI — Claiming an industry first, MediaTek announced a biosensor that monitors six types of health functions — including tracking heart-rate information, blood-pressure trends, peripheral oxygen-saturation levels and more — from a smartphone.
The MediaTek Sensio MT6381 is a software and module package designed to deliver health data via optical, electrical and processing components. The customizable device will allow smartphone manufacturers to make handsets with health-monitoring functions while eliminating the need for multiple sensors, according to MediaTek.
The Sensio will also provide manufacturers the flexibility to develop proprietary applications or leverage third-party applications and developer add-ons, the company said in a press statement.
“With our MediaTek Sensio biosensor module and software, developers and device makers have a powerful, embedded health-monitoring solution that delivers heart and fitness information in around 60 seconds,” said Yenchi Lee, senior director of product marketing for MediaTek’s wireless business.
The module uses LEDs together with a light-sensitive sensor to measure the absorption of red and infrared light from a phone user’s fingertips. By the touch of a device’s sensors and electrodes, the Sensio creates a closed loop between a user’s heart and the biosensor to measure electrocardiogram and photoplethysmogram (PPG) waveforms, according to MediaTek.
The company said Sensio provides the following six health data points in about 60 seconds:
- Heartrate – heartbeats per minute.
- Heartrate Variability – variation in the time between heartbeats.
- Blood Pressure Trends – a range of data over a period of time.
- Peripheral Oxygen Saturation – the amount of oxygen in the blood.
- Electrocardiography (ECG) – the electrical activity of the heart over a period of time displayed as a graph.
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) – the change in volume of blood.
The Sensio MT6381 package will include integrated red and infrared LEDs for reflective PPG measurement plus a 1-channel ECG analog front-end. The device will come in a 6.8 mm x 4.93 mm x 1.2 mm OLGA 22-pin package with a I2C /SPI digital interface.
The total external bill of materials will be comprised of four capacitors and two electrodes, according to the company.
MediaTek plans to put the Sensio on the market in early 2018.
— Alan Patterson covers the semiconductor industry for EE Times. He is based in Taiwan.
