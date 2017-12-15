Engineering Gift Guide: 10 must-have items
With the holidays just around the corner, there may be one last item you need to purchase for that engineer or tech enthusiast in your life. From a 3D laser printer to a multi-socket adapter, here are a few must-have items for any last minute shoppers.
Glowforge 3D laser printer
Glowforge, a wireless 3D laser printer, lets users place materials such as leather, wood, or acrylic in the machine and carve out a product using laser light. Unlike a traditional 3D printer that builds plastic filament layer by layer, Glowforge is a CNC laser cutter engraver and is capable of building a variety of materials. The device can be used from a user’s PC, Mac, or tablet with software readily available on the internet. Users can print from a catalog or design by drawing directly on the material, where Glowforge can then scan it.