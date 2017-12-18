STMicro Buys IDE Supplier Atollic
LONDON — STMicroelectronics has acquired software development tool specialist Atollic, a supplier of the TrueStudio integrated development environment (IDE) for the ARM and x86 embedded development community, for a cash payment of $7 million.
The acquisition enables ST to leverage Atollic’s user base and integrate the TrueSTUDIO tool’s advanced features into the free STM32 ecosystem to accelerate and facilitate embedded development on STM32 MCUs. ST said that the addition of this IDE extends its STM32 Arm Cortex-M based microcontroller (MCU) ecosystem with a top-tier development environment.
Created by an established world-class team of dedicated software tools experts, TrueSTUDIO is recognized as a leading open-source Eclipse-based IDE platform and already supports the STM32 family of Arm based MCUs from ST. The acquisition will allow ST to guide the future evolution of the rich and advanced features of TrueSTUDIO with the STM32 ecosystem to a fully integrated software solution. The first consolidated offering is anticipated in the tool’s next release
As a supplier of 32-bit MCUs with a hardware and software ecosystem that accelerates and facilitates application development, STMicroelectronics sees the addition of TrueSTUDIO as strengthening its offering.
Michel Buffa, microcontroller division general manager at STMicroelectronics, said the depth of the company’s STM32 MCU portfolio and development ecosystem has helped its position in the embedded systems market.
"That position, and working closely with Atollic for many years as a top gold partner, has shown us the professional features and value TrueSTUDIO has delivered to demanding developers and will soon give STM32 developers a major competitive advantage with the availability of the STM32 TrueSTUDIO IDE for free," Buffa said.
— Nitin Dahad is a European correspondent for EE Times.
