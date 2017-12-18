B’com Shifts Switch to 12.8 Tbits/s
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Broadcom is sampling a 12.8 Tbit/second Ethernet switch chip targeting large data centers. The news shows the company continues to set the pace for a growing pack of competitors angling for a piece of one of the most demanding markets in networking.
The Tomahawk-3 packs twice the aggregate bandwidth of the Tomahawk-2 launched 14 months ago, both made in the same 16FF+ TSMC process. The company used engineering cleverness to pack 128 56-Gbit PAM-4 serdes in an “incrementally larger” die than the T2 that used as many 25G serdes.
In recent years, the Ethernet switch market has attracted seven merchant players. At least one of them, startup Innovium, aims to sample its own 12.8 Tbit/s chip within weeks.
Broadcom dominates the market today with a 73 to 94 percent share, depending on how market watchers slice the sector valued at nearly a billion dollars. Its closest rival, Cisco Systems, takes most of the rest with systems using its own ASICs. Juniper, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Huawei also make Ethernet switch ASICs for their systems.
Increasingly the dozen largest data center operators — including the likes of Facebook and Google — build their own switch systems or specify systems built by ODMs. They can drive sales of millions of chips a year but demand maximum bandwidth at minimum cost and power consumption.
Rising data traffic drives their need for bandwidth. The advent of machine learning and discrete flash storage servers is further fueling the Web giants’ need for fast networks, Broadcom said.
The Tomahawk-3 is geared for the next-generation of their top-of-rack and aggregation switches, delivering up to 128 100GE or 32 400GE ports, the first merchant chip to support 400GE rates. While Broadcom declined to give many specifics about this chip, it did say its delivers 100GE at 40 percent less power and 75 percent lower cost than the prior part.
The chip is “a major achievement,” said Bob Wheeler, a senior analyst with The Linley Group.
“The new Broadcom has been surprisingly aggressive — it has actually increased its high-end product cadence. They are investing in three different switch architectures — Tomahawk, Trident, and Jericho — leaving few openings for competitors,” Wheeler said.
