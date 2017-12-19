Top Ten Single Board Computers Introduced this Year (2017)
Since the rollout of the Raspberry Pi back in 2012, there has been an explosion of alternative single board computers to hit the market, with more being introduced nearly every month. It’s to the point where there is an SBC for any application- robotics, IoT, PC, gaming, communications, you name it.
While there are a ton of SBCs on the market, we have chosen the top ten that have been introduced this year (2017). These boards are similar to one another in a way- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication capabilities have been integrated for increased functionality. They also range in price from relatively cheap ($10) to incredibly expensive ($239), but you do get what you pay for. Feel free to post your opinions in the comment section and let us know which boards you prefer over the others.
The Raspberry Pi Zero W is the cheapest board on this list, but it does come packed with features, most notably the incorporation of onboard Wi-Fi. The board has the same functionality and hardware of the Zero- 1Ghz single-core CPU, 512RAM, Mini HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports, camera connector and composite video/reset headers.
The Zero W features several wireless connectivity options, including 802.11 b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The Foundation (in conjunction with Kinnier Dufort and T-Zero) has also designed a handy case for the small board that includes a short, flexible camera adapter and rubber feet so it won’t slide around on flat surfaces (sold separately). The Zero W comes pre-loaded NOOBS, but as with many other SBCs, you can use nearly any Linux-based platform.