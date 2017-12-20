5G Baseband Dialed in at 3GPP
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The 3GPP announced with a tweet from a meeting in Portugal it finished the first standard for a 5G cellular radio. The effort was on an accelerated path to define a spec before the end of the year for baseband chips that are now on their own accelerated path to market before July.
The milestone concludes a process that attracted as many as 800 engineers submitting up to 3,000 proposals per meeting.
“Given operator interest, we’ve been doing everything we can to improve the time from spec freeze to commercialization, it is a race to launch 5G devices…so as decisions were made in meetings, we shared them with the ASIC team implementing hardware — it’s all pipelined to incorporate the final changes,” said John Smee, a vice president of engineering for corporate R&D at Qualcomm.
Details of the Release 15 physical-layer standard were essentially complete after final work group meetings that concluded Dec. 1. That enabled Qualcomm and Ericsson to announce today they already have tested the final spec in their labs running on handsets and base stations using FPGAs.
“After Release 14, we had an idea what we were shooting for in terms of a general architecture, but the specifics of slot structures, signaling, channel coding, pilot structures and so on were gelling through 2017,” said Smee.
The current 3GPP spec enables 5G connections over today’s LTE core networks that carriers are expected to offer as commercial services in 2019. The 3GPP aims to deliver next fall a spec for 5G core networks enabling so-called standalone 5G links.
“A few thousand nodes of the [LTE-based standard] will be deployed in the U.S. by the end of next year for fixed-wireless access with Ericsson and Nokia in the driver’s seat,” for last-mile access services planned by Verizon and others, said Stephane Teral, an analyst at IHS Markit.
The standalone version will enable broadband mobile services expected for “commercial launch in Korea in 2019 as well as a massive trial in China — then we’ll get Samsung, Huawei and ZTE on board to shake up the market,” Teral said.
Another market researcher forecasts a 5G build out won’t return the base station market to growth until 2021 given the decline in LTE build outs.
