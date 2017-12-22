What We Learned About Robocars in 2017
MADISON, Wis. — As more autonomous vehicles have hit the streets this year, more and more people are paying attention to robocars. For sure, they’re no longer a novelty.
But those AVs, during public test driving, also exposed some fundamental weaknesses. Most significantly, despite their ability to hew exactly to the rules of the road, robocars have shown little aptitude for reading the human drivers with whom they will be sharing the road. Or, as Mike Demler, senior analyst at the Linley Group, put it in his rhetorical question: “How do you program a robot to have common sense?”
Needless to say, in 2017, we’ve seen a few well-publicized, but non-fatal robocar accidents.
A 2016 consumer study conducted MIT AgeLab and the New England Motor Press Association, shows that of about 3,000 people asked about their interest in self-driving cars, nearly half — 48 percent — said they would never purchase a car that completely drives itself. Respondents said they’re uncomfortable with the loss of control and don't trust the technology. They also don’t feel self-driving cars are safe.
In short, most non-engineering consumers are skeptical or distrust autonomous technology.
However, tech and auto companies aren’t fazed. They appear unconcerned about consumer adoption and don’t even expect consumers to buy a lot of autonomous vehicles — at least not soon. Automakers have decided to put off dealing with thorny “machine vs. human” consumer trust issues.
It's about fleets, stupid!
Instead, the next big thing looks to be autonomous vehicles owned and operated by fleets, who see a strong business case for robocars. This year made it crystal clear that companies such as Waymo, Uber, GM, Ford and others are concentrating on fleet services as a key market for their AVs.
Phil Magney, founder and principal advisor for Vision Systems Intelligence (VSI Labs), told us, “We’ve seen incremental progress for ADAS and additional sensor technologies for Level 2 cars this year. But as for L4 cars? They are moving much faster” than anyone in the industry expected a year ago.
Egil Juliussen, director of research for infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automotive at IHS Markit, agreed. Particularly, “Waymo has been quietly taking the lead [in the driverless market],” he said. “They are ahead of everyone else on the field.” Waymo has enough confidence to start putting fully self-driving cars on public roads in Phoenix “without a safety driver.” Juliussen sees this as one of the biggest milestone of 2017.
In the following pages, EE Times sums up what we’ve learned in 2017 — both good and bad — in state-of-the-art robocar development.
Table of contents:
