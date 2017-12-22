Wearables Shipments Expected to Double by 2021
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO — Shipments of wearable electronics devices are projected to more than double over the next five years as watches displace fitness trackers as the biggest sellers, according to market research firm IDC.
IDC forecasts that wearables shipments will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 18.4 percent between 2017 and 2021, rising from 113.2 million this year to 222.3 million in 2021. The firm expects shipments of watches — both "smart" and "basic" — to grow from 61.5 million units to 149.5 million units as more vendors — particularly fashion brands — and built-in cellular connectivity drive up their popularity.
Meanwhile, fitness trackers such as Fitbit Charge and Xiaomi Mi Band — which were the leading types of wearable devices in the early years of the product category — are expected to become commodity products and post unit growth in low single digit percentages, according to the firm.
"Tomorrow's wearables will become more fully featured and multi-functional, spanning health and fitness to communication and productivity," said Ramon T. Llamas, research manager for IDC's Wearables team, in a press statement. "Effectively, that will make today's wearables seem quaint, and spur upgrades and replacements."
According to Llamas, electronics firms will also introduce a wider array of smart wearable products in the years to come. Items like earphones and clothing — "the original wearable" — will become smarter, adding things like health and fitness tracking.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
Related content:
- Wearables Shipments Swell as Consumer Tastes Shift
- Wearables Market Pivoting Fashionably
- Wearables Need Fresh Design Style
- Wearables Try On Package Options