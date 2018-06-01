Bosch Aims to Widen MEMS Lead at CES
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Ultra-low power, ultra-high precision, and ultra-high speed will be the watchwords for Bosch Sensortec GmbH when the Consumer Electronics Show exhibits open tomorrow (Jan. 9) in Las Vegas. Along with earlier microelectromechanical-system entries such as the BML050 MEMS laser scanner/projector for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which debuted in February at Mobile World Congress, Bosch will show two additions to its MEMS sensor portfolio that target expanding markets: the BMI088 inertial navigation unit (INU) for drones and the BMA400 accelerometer for wearables. The BMA400 has earned Bosch recognition as a CES 2018 Innovation Award honoree in the Embedded Technologies category.
“The MEMS accelerometer consumes 10 times less power than our competitors’ accelerometers to extend the battery life of wearables and IoT [devices],” Stefan Finkbeiner, Bosch CEO and general manager, told EE Times in advance of CES. “And our ultra-low-power, high-precision INU uses 16-bit resolution with high-bias abilities that keep it from drifting over time.”
Drift is a big concern for operators of the drones that are buzzing around seemingly everywhere now that the Federal Aviation Administration has licensed them for commercial use. The high performance and high speed of INUs like the BMI088 are needed in drones to quell vibrations, which can complicate navigation and even cause crashes if not compensated for. The matching 16-bit resolutions of the accelerometer and the gyroscope on the new INU also enable applications such as self-stabilizing skateboards, self-balancing two-wheel scooters, and robots that can safely operate around humans, according to Bosch Sensortec.
The BMA400 accelerometer lengthens battery life by including intelligent power management features, such as the ability to self-awaken and continue to count steps, for exercise wearables, even when in always-on sleep mode. The MEMS accelerometer draws only 4 microamps when counting steps and less than 1 µA in standby.
— R. Colin Johnson, Advanced Technology Editor, EE Times
