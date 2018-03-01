Ride-hailing Services to Drive Robocar Sales
2 comments
SAN FRANCISCO — Sales of autonomous vehicles (AVs) are predicted to grow rapidly over the next 22 years to account for more than a quarter of new vehicle sales by 2040, according to a new forecast from market research firm IHS Markit.
The forecast predicts that AV sales will grow from about 51,000 in 2022 to more than 33 million globally by 2040, when they will account for an estimated 26 percent of all new vehicle sales.
The forecast is perhaps the most aggressive yet in predicting rapid adoption of AVs, which many experts believe still have a long way to go in overcoming technical hurdles, achieving consumer expectation and certification from regulators before wide-scale deployment. Last June, IHS predicted that AV sales would rise to 21 million by 2035.
The bulk of the market for AVs, at least early on, is expected to come from mobility services fleets from ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft, according to IHS. The hands-on experience that mobility services will offer will increase awareness and familiarity with the technology, helping to reduce consumer skepticism, according to IHS. But the firm predicts that the first AV sales of personal AVs for individuals will come as early as 2021.
"Autonomous mobility services can deliver newfound personal freedom to the young, old, disabled and others without reliable transportation for everyday needs," said Jeremy Carlson, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, in a press statement. "But the benefits don’t have to stop there. Fleet operators in big cities who better understand the lower operational costs of battery electric vehicles are more likely to employ them to drive higher amounts of vehicle and passenger miles traveled."
"The first autonomous vehicle volumes — beyond retrofit test vehicles — will arrive in 2019 through driverless mobility services,” said Egil Juliussen, director of automotive technology research at IHS Markit.
Author
pcambou 1/3/2018 8:57:53 AM
CEO
realjjj 1/3/2018 2:14:40 AM
Europe is a far more favorable market for car as a service than the US. It's much more cost sensitive but can afford car as a service, people care less about cars, shorter distances (cheaper monthly subs, higher utilization), much higher gas prices (easier for consumers to sell their old cars and go with car as a service).
On the AV front, by 2040 why would any vehicle not be an AV? Even if it allows for AI supervised human drivers , it's a safety feature that should be mandatory as soon as costs become reasonable. It's also a convenience feature and by 2040 it will likely be as normal as traction control is today.