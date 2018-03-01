REGISTER | LOGIN
Ride-hailing Services to Drive Robocar Sales

1/3/2018 00:01 AM EST
2 comments
NO RATINGS

SAN FRANCISCO — Sales of autonomous vehicles (AVs) are predicted to grow rapidly over the next 22 years to account for more than a quarter of new vehicle sales by 2040, according to a new forecast from market research firm IHS Markit.

The forecast predicts that AV sales will grow from about 51,000 in 2022 to more than 33 million globally by 2040, when they will account for an estimated 26 percent of all new vehicle sales.

The forecast is perhaps the most aggressive yet in predicting rapid adoption of AVs, which many experts believe still have a long way to go in overcoming technical hurdles, achieving consumer expectation and certification from regulators before wide-scale deployment. Last June, IHS predicted that AV sales would rise to 21 million by 2035.

The bulk of the market for AVs, at least early on, is expected to come from mobility services fleets from ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft, according to IHS. The hands-on experience that mobility services will offer will increase awareness and familiarity with the technology, helping to reduce consumer skepticism, according to IHS. But the firm predicts that the first AV sales of personal AVs for individuals will come as early as 2021.  

Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson

"Autonomous mobility services can deliver newfound personal freedom to the young, old, disabled and others without reliable transportation for everyday needs," said Jeremy Carlson, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, in a press statement. "But the benefits don’t have to stop there. Fleet operators in big cities who better understand the lower operational costs of battery electric vehicles are more likely to employ them to drive higher amounts of vehicle and passenger miles traveled."

"The first autonomous vehicle volumes — beyond retrofit test vehicles — will arrive in 2019 through driverless mobility services,” said Egil Juliussen, director of automotive technology research at IHS Markit.

pcambou
User Rank
Author
Re: ...
pcambou   1/3/2018 8:57:53 AM
NO RATINGS
Even though I am an analyst myself, I perfectly agree with realjjj. Disruption is often ill-understood, the theory from Clayton Christensen is already 20years old but most companies (and strategy consulting firm alike) have still not yet embraced its key learnings. Robotic vehicles such as robo-taxi should not be considered as part of Automotive, they are a disruptive offering serving a new (transportation) market. Individually owned cars integrating more and more electronics and ADAS features will eventually become AVs but this is actually another story, the story of automotive itself. IHS is most probably depicting the automotive road to autonomy and not really the robotic vehicles wave that will hit the road starting in 2018 (robo-taxi, robo-trucks,...) The big mistake so far is to blend this all together and think Google , Baidu and Uber are competing with Volksvagen, Toyota and Tesla. Those who will keep that kind of thinking in the automotive industry will be disrupted. as to discuss European/American/Asian differenciated habits I thinks this feels a little bit 20th century (or maybe even 19th)

realjjj
User Rank
CEO
...
realjjj   1/3/2018 2:14:40 AM
NO RATINGS
Conflicts of interest will always stop such analysts from ever accepting disruption before it is too late. Reality is too scary for them and their clients. What is notable here is their absurd faith in car ownership. Car as a service will be at least a few times cheaper and/or more comfortable. Car ownership is unlikely to survive even if cars become a commodity - you can sell whatever you want, I'm gonna offer a car that is twice as nice at half the price with car as a service so go ahead and try to compete.

Europe is a far more favorable market for car as a service than the US. It's much more cost sensitive but can afford car as a service, people care less about cars, shorter distances (cheaper monthly subs, higher utilization), much higher gas prices (easier for consumers to sell their old cars and go with car as a service).

On the AV front, by 2040 why would any vehicle not be an AV? Even if it allows for AI supervised human drivers , it's a safety feature that should be mandatory as soon as costs become reasonable. It's also a convenience feature and by 2040 it will likely be as normal as traction control is today.    
