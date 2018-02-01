Radio Wave Imaging Firm Gets Funding, Partners with Softbank
LONDON — Israel-based Vayyar Imaging has raised $45 million in a series C financing round to develop its radio wave 3D image sensors, bringing the total capital raised to date of $79 million. The company also announced it will be collaborating with SoftBank in IoT applications in Japan.
Radio wave 3D imaging makes it possible to map and create images without using cameras. It's historically been more common in military and geographical mapping environments. Vayyar Imaging has over the last five years been developing commercially viable 3D imaging sensors for more down to earth applications, such as breast cancer screening, detecting water leakage, people tracking and monitoring vital signs.
Vayyar was founded in 2012 by Raviv Melamed, who previously ran Intel’s mobile wireless group, where among other roles, he was director of engineering for the mobile WiMAX chipset group. He joined Intel in 2004 as part of Intel's acquisition of Envara, a fabless semiconductor company based in Israel. Prior to that he held several roles in the military where he dealt with project management and system engineering of large-scale communication and radar systems spanning from acoustic to Ka band.
Melamed said, “Our 3D imaging sensors transform elder care, autonomous vehicles, medical, agriculture and retail by bringing innovative and exciting solutions to these markets. It is amazing to see how the ability to look into objects can help humanity in so many ways. We currently work in collaboration with industry-leading companies to create applications that address some of their toughest challenges. The target of this [funding] round is to allow us to grow even faster than before.”
Vayyar's sensors create a 3D image in real time, without the use of a camera. These sensors can see through solid objects, map large areas and can be used in privacy-sensitive locations where optics cannot. Providing a look beyond human vision, Vayyar says its sensors have expanded across industry sectors, including smart home, automotive, retail, robotics, medical, construction, agriculture and more.
Investors in the series C round included Walden Riverwood, ITI, Claltech, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, ICV (Israel Cleantech Ventures) and Amiti.
"Vayyar is growing fast, and we look forward to helping Vayyar impact the automotive and smart home industries in a similar way,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chairman of Walden Riverwood.
Vayyar will demonstrate its latest automotive and smart home sensors, which provide 360-degree indoor and outdoor sensing, at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It also plans to provide a hands-on demonstration of Walabot DIY, its handheld imaging device that sees through walls.
IoT collaboration and channel for Japan
In its agreement with SoftBank, Vayyar Imaging says they will collaborate on IoT projects, and in addition, SoftBank will be the channel priority partner for Vayyar’s products in Japan. Together they plan to develop applications which combine SoftBank’s AI with Vayyar’s sensor technology for use in public transport, construction and elderly care.
"We see great synergy between their sensor technology and the needs of our customers," said Hironobu Tamba, vice of SoftBank’s smart IoT division.
Among other applications, Vayyar and SoftBank will be working on projects like analyzing people flow for use in transportation optimization, monitoring structural integrity in real time both during and after construction and providing safety solutions for public areas.
— Nitin Dahad is a European correspondent for EE Times.
