Chip Sales Continue Rising
SAN FRANCISCO — Semiconductor sales continued the upward trend that characterized the market for all of 2017, setting an another all-time sales record in November and putting the industry on a firm track to notch to break the $400 billion mark for the year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) trade group.
The three-month moving average for sales in November totaled $37.7 billion, with all major regional markets posting sales growth on both a sequential and an annual basis, the SIA said. The November global total represented an increase of 1.6 percent from October and an increase of 21.5 percent from November 2016, according to the SIA, which reported sales figures compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization.
The WSTS last month updated its forecast for the year, saying chip sales would rise 20.6 percent in 2017 to reach $408.7 billion. This would mark the first time that global semiconductor sales totaled more than $400 billion in any year, just four years after breaking the $300 billion barrier.
"Global market growth continues to be led by sales of memory products, but sales of all other major semiconductor categories also increased both month-to-month and year-to-year in November," said John Neuffer, the SIA's president and CEO, in a press statement. "All regional markets also experienced growth in November, with the Americas continuing to post the strongest gains."
Chip sales increased 2.6 percent sequentially and 40.2 percent year-over-year in November in the Americas region, which has consistently shown the strongest growth for much of 2017. Sales were up by 2.1 percent sequentially and 18.5 percent annual in China, while they grew by 1.8 percent sequentially and 18.8 percent sequentially in Europe, according to the WSTS. The WSTS is an organization made up of more than 55 semiconductor companies that pool sales data.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
