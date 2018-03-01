Smartphone Production Projected to Increase 5%
SAN FRANCISCO — The global production of smartphones increased 6.5 percent in 2017 to roughly 1.46 billion units as Chinese smartphone brands continued their aggressive push, according to market research firm Trendforce. The firm expects smartphone production to increase by another 5 percent in 2018 to reach 1.53 billion units.
TrendForce (Taipei) also said that smartphone makers will face heavier cost pressure in 2018 as the prices of key components continue to rise.
Growth in 2017 was driven to a large extent by subsidies of monthly 4G fees provided by Chinese telecom operators, according to TrendForce. However, the firm expects the smartphone growth trend in China to plateau in 2018 despite the performance of Chinese brands.
Thanks to largely to innovative new applications and handsets such as iPhone X, TrendForce expects growth in smartphone production of about 3 percent for non-Chinese brands, reversing a decline that began in 2015.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
