10 Crowdfunded Technology Wonders You Didn’t Know You Wanted
Today, with the help of the masses, high-tech and electronics product designers can test their ideas and get funding for their crazy and creative ideas. Scrolling through the top crowdfunding sites shows some interesting examples of products that no one knows they need, but now everyone wants.
Crowdfunding is a craze that only seems to be growing, and that will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Crowdfunding of products (as opposed to equity or lending crowdfunding offerings) accounted for $919 million in transactions in the United States alone in 2017, according to Statistica. Meanwhile, worldwide transactions will account for $9.4 billion this year, the company predicted. Over the next five years, the market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% in the United States to reach $1.5 billion by 2022 and 29% CAGR worldwide in the same period.
The draw of crowdfunding for product innovators is easy to understand. Funding can be figured out quickly, in days or months rather than years. Meanwhile, those who are often underserved by venture capitalists, such as woman- and minority-owned businesses, enjoy a much more level playing field. It also provides built in market research so that those that get the votes have a clear path to a successful product launch.
We scoured two leading crowdfunding sites (Kickstarter and Indiegogo) to find recently funded or currently trending products that are unique and popular. Some go the extra mile to help those who need a little special assistance. Others provide pampering in ways that you may never have considered. A few add a unique feature to a familiar product. All of them got a vote of confidence from crowdfunding investors.
Click on the image below to start a slideshow from sister site EBN to look at some standout offerings from all over the world. Take a look and then let us know in the comments section which you love or hate. Got other nominations? Let us know that too.
— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN