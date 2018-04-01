Xilinx CEO Gavrielov to Step Down This Month
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO — As expected, Xilinx announced that Victor Peng — currently the company's chief operating officer — will succeed Moshe Gavrielov and become the fourth CEO in Xilinx' history when Gavrielov steps down on Jan. 28.
Gavrielov, who took over as CEO of Xilinx in 2008, is stepping down after 10 years at the helm as part of a retirement plan announced nine months ago, when it was also revealed that Peng would be Gavrielov's successor. The timing of the torch-passing appears to be sooner than originally intended — Xilinx described the plan in April a "multi-year" succession plan.
Peng, 57, also joined Xilinx in 2008, just a few months after Gavrielov. Since coming to Xilinx, Peng has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility. His previous work history includes stints at AMD, ATI, MIPS Technologies and Digital Equipment Corp.
Peng told EE Times in an interview Thursday (Jan. 4) that he has been fortunate in his career to have had the opportunity to work on processors, graphics processors and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) — devices that are increasingly competing with one another and appearing less distinct as the lines between product categories blur. "I'm extremely excited about this opportunity," Peng said.
Peng said he looks forward to building on the momentum that Xilinx has established, particularly in areas where it sees tremendous growth opportunity such as the data center, 5G and automotive.
"I would say that over the course of last year we've really made very large strides in the data center area," Peng said.
Xilinx the market leader in FPGAs, has in recent years broadened its portfolio and approach, re-casting itself as a provider of programmable solutions, including SoCs.
"We aren't just an FPGA company anymore," Peng said. "What we really provide is an adaptable compute acceleration platform. Some people have very dated notions of what an FPGA is."
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
Related content:
- Will Xilinx Join the M&A Party?
- Silicon Valley Nation: Intel's next CEO? Warrior-poet
- Silicon Valley Nation: Xilinx, Altera all grow'd up?
- FPGA vendors squabble over 28-nm market share