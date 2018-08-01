March of A Billion Sensors Unveiled at CES
Post a comment
LAS VEGAS — The annual CES Unveiled showcase proved that the Internet of Things (IoT) is not only still “in” but it's even deeper in. Now, it’s “a given.”
Vendors apparently feel the holy trinity of connectivity, big data and apps in every IoT gadget is just too important to let go. New this year is that many IoT devices are beginning to directly connect with 4G cellular networks. Yes, they may have Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi but they are not afraid of bypassing them.
This year is the debut of blockchain at CES Unveiled. A Chinese company showed off a new Windows PC designed to work during off hours as a mining machine for a decentralized public blockchain platform.
Virtual Reality was virtually ubiquitous. But to be honest, VR often left show goers wearing head-mounted VR gear looking downright silly, or worse, clueless.
Some vendors continue to tackle VR’s inherent problems with UI. VR displays can fool your eyes, while leaving the rest of your body afloat in limbo. What to do with this disconnect is the dilemma. One company tried by demonstrating a VR remote controller in the form of foot pedals.
Above all, a common thread among the many gadgets "unveiled" is “sensing.” Afoot is an escalating race for not just many more, but higher performance sensors to be embedded everywhere.
Technology suppliers are on the constant lookout for new sensing technologies. Whether visual, hearable, vibrational, tasty or olfactory, sensation is in high demand by startups and gadget developers, all racing to bring more of it to consumers.
Dror Sharon, CEO at Consumer Physics, showing the company's SCiO device (NIR spectrometer) in the palm of his hand, told us, “I dream about the march of billion sensors.”
In the following pages, we present to you a dozen or so devices we spotted at the CES Unveiled this year. Enjoy the slide show.