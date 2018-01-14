CES High-Tech Nirvana: 10 Techie Trends You Missed by Staying Home
Last week, I felt like the only person at the world who wasn’t in Las Vegas for the one of the highest profile tradeshows around. CES now ranks as the largest business trade show and one of the top five automotive events in the United States with more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibits, over 200,000 visitors including 7,000 from the media, more than 900 startups, and the world first 100 drone autonomous flight. By all accounts it was a record-breaking event that offered a wealth of opportunities to see first-hand all the best electronics both available and on the horizon as well as wide words from industry luminaries.
“Large and small companies from around the globe came to Las Vegas to launch technologies that will change our world," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). "From 5G to smart cities, digital health, AI, VR/AR and more, the technologies that will shape the future of our planet and lives for the better were on display across the show floor.”
Even people who made it to the three-day show probably didn’t get to see it all, with three exhibit halls. There was something for everyone in all facets of tech, including audio, automotive, wireless, drones, augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, sensor tech and more. “The show was, as always, exhausting and energizing,” journalist Philip Stoten told EBN. He offered to take me on a virtual tour of some of the coolest things he saw at the show—from people to technology. Click on the image below to take a look at the stuff he found most interesting.
Did you get to the event? What were some of the coolest things you saw? As for me, maybe I'll get there next year to join in on the excitement.
— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN