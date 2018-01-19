TI CEO Templeton to Step Down
SAN FRANCISCO — Rich Templeton will step down as president and CEO of Texas Instruments on June 1 after 14 years at the helm of one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world.
Brian Crutcher, a 22-year veteran of TI who currently serves as the company's chief operating officer, has been named Templeton's successor as president and CEO. Templeton will retain his position as chairman of TI's board of directors.
"Brian is an exceptional leader who inspires others and delivers great results," Templeton said in press statement.
TI (Dallas) described Crutcher's promotion as a "well-planned succession" that included Crutcher's appointments to the roles of senior vice president in 2010, executive vice president in 2014 and COO last year.
"I am energized by the opportunities we have ahead of us and look forward to working with TIers around the world to continue making TI a better supplier, employer and investment," Crutcher said, in the same press statement.
Templeton become president and CEO of TI in May 2004 after serving as COO for four years. His tenure was marked by a time of sharpening TI's focus around chips for signal processing and expanding its presence in analog, largely through the $6.5 billion acquisition of National Semiconductor in 2011.
Crutcher has degrees in electrical engineering and business administration. He has been with TI since 1996.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
