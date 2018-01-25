Did Tesla Flunk ‘Interpretation' Test?
Earlier this week, a Tesla operating on Autopilot at 65 mph crashed into a stalled fire truck on the highway.
Ouch.
Luckily, no humans got hurt.
“The fire truck had been parked in the left emergency lane and carpool lane, blocking off the scene of a previous accident, with a California Highway Patrol vehicle behind it and to the side,” according to the Mercury News.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened the investigation into the matter.
The safety board sent two investigators to Culver City on Tuesday, while NHTSA confirmed Wednesday that it is also dispatching a special team "to investigate the crash and assess lessons learned." The use of Autopilot, reported by the Tesla’s “driver” — although this remains unconfirmed by a third party — appears to have gotten the federal agencies interested in the case.
Details remain sketchy and there are a lot of unanswered questions, since Tesla and authorities have gone mum. Nonetheless, Tesla holds the key to data that could reveal what exactly happened. “Tesla can give NTSB a ton of information because of the black box recording they do with those vehicles,” said Phil Magney, founder and principal advisor for VSI Labs.
It’s known that each Tesla has an SD card that stores all data onboard. Tesla also can access this information by connecting wirelessly with the car, unless the media unit or on board LTE are damaged. “Even if you do retrieve the SD card,” Magney said, “It will not give you the information the NTSB needs. Only Tesla can provide this, as it is highly encrypted.”
We asked automotive experts to weigh in with the questions raised in their minds — especially related to Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Let’s start with what we don’t know for sure.
Autopilot
Magney told us, “We don’t actually know if Autopilot (AP) was active or not. The driver might be blaming the accident on AP like that Minnesota case from several months ago.” In a Minnesota crash last July, the human driver initially blamed Tesla’s Autopilot, but later recanted.
Traffic-Aware Cruise Control
Mike Demler, senior analyst at the Linley Group, reminded us that “Autopilot” is actually a package of features. They include Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Autosteer, and Auto Lane Change. "If the driver had adaptive cruise control on, I believe that a well-designed system should have detected the stoppage (in the high-speed lane apparently), but Tesla’s owners manual warns that it may not."
The Tesla's owners manual states:
“Warning: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control can not detect all objects and may not brake/decelerate for stationary vehicles, especially in situations when you are driving over 50 mph (80 km/h) and a vehicle you are following moves out of your driving path and a stationary vehicle or object, bicycle, or pedestrian is in front of you instead.”
So assuming adaptive cruise was on, it apparently gives priority to the radar and not the cameras to detect objects, Demler theorized. "That would be a software and sensor-fusion problem," he said.
Did AEB save the driver?
Magney wonders if Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) was activated or not. He told us, “In Tesla cars, the driver can deactivate this function!” Given the car was traveling at 65 mph, this was a big hit on a very large fire truck. The impact could have severely injured the driver. “It is possible AEB mitigated the crash a bit and this how the driver could survive this,” Magney hypothesized.
Did sensors work?
Magney said, “If this was a late model S it would have a more sophisticated set of sensors, mainly camera and radar.” He noted, “The radar should have picked this up since it was in the path of the vehicle.”
There is one caveat, though. Magney noted, “Radars have a lot of filtering for stationary objects because if do not, you would have lots of false positive from parked vehicles on the sides of the road or signs, etc.”
The cameras should have also picked up and classified this as a vehicle.
CEO
realjjj 1/25/2018 9:54:43 PM
Volvo notes in their manual
"Pilot Assist is not a collision avoidance system. The driver must intervene if the system does not detect a vehicle in front. Pilot Assist does not brake for humans or animals, and not for small vehicles such as bicycles and motorcycles. Nor for low trailers, oncoming, slow or stationary vehicles and objects."
Author
Bert22306 1/25/2018 9:14:03 PM
The vague claim that stationary objects have to be ignored is nonsense. Of course yes, ignored when they are not in the direct path. Ignored if the are vehicles parked on the side. Ignored if they are road signs. Not ignored when they block the path completely.
Clearly, sensors have to be able to differentiate between an object on the side of the road and an object right in the car's trajectory. In the Florida case, the conjecture was that the very big, wide trailer blocking the path was "mistaken" to be an overhead road sign. Maybe, maybe not, but now I would have to be convinced that the Florida case was not identical to this one. Huge stationary object, directly in front of the car's path, apparently unseen.
Discussions about L2 and L3 are fine and good, or warnings in the owner's manual, but they become a distraction at a certain point. We should focus on what set of conditions creates this baffling state of blindness.
The other point is, just looking at the photo, it seems unlikely that the car hit the stationary truck while traveling at 65 mph? At that speed, it would either have been sandwiched under the truck, or it would have bounced up in the air and landed in some random position. Just guessing.
Freelancer
imispgh 1/25/2018 9:06:03 PM
CEO
realjjj 1/25/2018 7:43:35 PM
You do go to press without knowing if Autopilot was active, if the car did detect the object and what was the reaction , what kind of visibility it had and why the driver did not see the truck. Even the speed is a firefighter's best guess. Too many assumptions.
This is ofc more unverified info so treat it as you wish https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-model-s-firetruck-crash-details/
Freelancer
imispgh 1/25/2018 5:42:21 PM
I am also a member of the SAE On-Road Autonomous Driving Validation & Verification Task Force
Phil Magney's responses are incorrect as they assume L2/L3/Handover can be made reliably and consistently safe. And that public shadow driving is an acceptable practice that can actually lead to L4. And that the lives that will be lost in the process are justified because more lives will be saved later. The correct response would be that the Tesla should not be on the road in the condition it is in. That L2/L3 should be skipped. And that aerospace level simulation should be used to replace most public shadow driving for AI and testing. I point to Waymo's recent paradigm shift on this. If the industry, governments and the press don't do their due diligence soon the situation will get far worse as the scenarios progress to the dangerous and actual accident scenarios. (It is impossible to drive the one trillion miles or spend over $300B to stumble and restumble on all the scenarios needed).
Regarding the sensor systems. Proper redundancy means several different types back each other up. Or if there is only one type that can produce six sigma results in certain situations, it itself should be redundant. Tesla refuses to use LiDAR. It assumes cameras and basic radar (not 3D radar) can handle all situations properly. If this vehicles was in error. specifically the AP, this would not be unlike the Brown tragedy. If that is the case someone should peruse criminal not just civil remedies.
As I said above the entire public shadow driving and L2/L3 practices are unnecessarily and avoidably reckless and will never lead anywhere near a fully autonomous vehicle. Regarding the data. It is mind boggling that an AV maker doesn't have a real-black box that can survive bad accidents or fire. or that they don;t transmit key data often enough to get everything . or that the data is not made available to the NTSB first.
For details more details including links to the information I cite to make my points please see these articles
Autonomous Levels 4 and 5 will never be reached without Simulation vs Public Shadow Driving for AI https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/autonomous-levels-4-5-never-reached-without-michael-dekort
DoT, NHTSA and NTSB are Enabling Autonomous Vehicle Tragedies https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/dot-nhtsa-ntsb-enabling-autonomous-vehicle-tragedies-michael-dekort/
I see that it was just determined that the Tesla was a Model 1.0. The gist of my comments stand. The latest Tesla reflects the key points I made.
Author
junko.yoshida 1/25/2018 5:33:45 PM