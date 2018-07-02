Chinese Firm to Open UK Chip R&D Center
LONDON — The China-based parent company of Dynex Semiconductor is establishing a semiconductor R&D center in the UK. The center will employ up to 200 engineers over the next three years and provide additional research capability for its CRRC's two UK subsidiaries, Dynex and Soil Machine Dynamics.
CRRC Times Electric, a Chinese developer of rail and electric vehicle control systems, said it plans to establish the Times Electric Innovation Centre (TEIC) in the first half of 2018 in Birmingham, England. It will focus on cutting-edge research and development of semiconductor-based products and technology across a wide power range. This research will be applicable to key growth markets, including electric vehicles, rail traction, aerospace, power distribution and renewable energy, the firm said.
The TEIC is part of the strategy for a combined CRRC Times Electric and Dynex partnership to become a major global player in semiconductor technology. Dynex and Soil Machine Dynamics will have full, royalty-free, access to relevant semiconductor-related outputs of the new TEIC.
Dynex is headquartered in the city of Lincoln, in England's East Midlands region, where it plans to continue conducting R&D. In the last 12 months, Dynex has been heavily focused on new product such as its trench gate and DMOS high-power IGBT modules, press-pack IGBTs, new HVDC products, and the launch of its new foundry services business. The Lincoln R&D center expects to have more new product releases in the coming months from Dynex.
"The TEIC will have significant capabilities in semiconductor innovation, as well as other power electronics and related systems," said Clive Vacher, Dynex president and CEO. "It will support Dynex, SMD, and all CRRC entities. Over time, its capabilities will develop in several different directions and will not be limited to high-power semiconductors."
