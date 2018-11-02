112G, PCIe Gen4 Highlight DesignCon 2018
DesignCon has always been a favorite because it's where you get to see the latest technology that will go into the latest technology. The highest-speed digital signals start here and make their way into data centers, long-haul networks, and short reaches across PCBs. At DesignCon 2018, a great deal of talk went into 112-Gbps links, called 112G.
Although 112G was all the rage, 56G was still in abundance. The difference is that NRZ signaling has finally reached its limit at 56G. At 112G, it's all PAM4. That's not to say that PAM4 isn't used in 56G, it's just that at 112G, it's all about PAM4.
Below, you'll find photos and video from several 112G demonstrations, which cover connectors and test equipment. Page 2 contains demonstrations on PCIe Gen4 test equipment. Page 3 contains pattern generators and related test equipment from two small companies.
112G demonstrations
Connector and test-equipment companies have hit the ground (no pun intended) running with 112G demonstrations.
In the video below, Samtec's Scott McMorrow explains how engineers get 112-Gbps transmission using PAM4.
TE Connectivity demonstrated a board that can run 112 Gbps using PAM4 modulation. It's being used for measurements as part of the next generation of Optical Internetworking Forum Common Electrical Interface (OIF CEI) standards. For more detail, see High-speed digital: 112 is the new 56.
With PAM4, 112G uses the same bandwidth as 56G NRZ. High-end oscillosocpes and signal analyzers can already handle the bandwidth, which is 28 GHz. That's because PAM4 provides two bits per symbol, and data is clocked on both rising and falling edges. Here, Keysight Technologies demonstrates 112-Gbps PAM4.
