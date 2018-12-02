ISSCC Keynotes Call for Creativity
SAN FRANCISCO — Executives and technologists put a positive spin on the increasing cost and complexity of scaling semiconductors in opening talks at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference here. They rallied several hundred chip designers at this annual gathering to think out-of-the-box.
“The ending of Moore’s law and Denard scaling means new innovations are needed in instruction set architectures… I think we are entering another renaissance in computer architecture,” said David A. Paterson, professor emeritus at the University of California-Berkeley, noting venture capitalists spent as much as $1.5 billion on chip startups last year.
“The incoming class of PhD candidates is the best we can remember, and undergrads are getting excited about designing hardware again — neural networks a big part of it,” he said, citing the Tensorflow Processor Unit he contributed to at Google and the RISC-V architecture he helped launch.
“Moore’s law has been in some ways shackles leading us to multimillion dollar masks and multibillion dollar wafer fabs… the Moore’s law era was relatively constrained, the future was calibrated…now we can get off that path, look around and really do some interesting things together,” said Vince Roche, chief executive of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), in his keynote.
Roche called for applications-led innovations across multiple dimensions including materials, packaging and software. He described three ADI products as examples.
ADI’s chip-scale pH sensor combines semiconductor processes such as electroplating, wafer bonding and microfludic channels. The micro-module packaging of Linear Technologies, now part of ADI, handles 100A power loads that required ten modules a decade ago. In addition, ADI combines analytics and signal processing in a smart power meter to detect and reduce a $96 billion/year problem utilities face with power theft.
“We invest in chemists, cryptographers and even physicians to a fuller understanding of applications and market,” he said.
For his part, Patterson noted the RISC-V Foundation has now attracted more than 100 members supporting the open instruction set architecture.
“I can’t believe RISC still the best idea in processor architecture, but it is,” he said in brief overview of the last 50 years of computing. “Our modest goal is to become world dominating and be the ISA you run every day,” he quipped.
— Rick Merritt, Silicon Valley Bureau Chief, EE Times
