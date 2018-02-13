Ex-Samsung CTO to Lead Google's IoT Business
SAN FRANCISCO — Injong Rhee, a former chief technology officer at Samsung Electronics, has joined Google as an entrepreneur-in-residence to lead Google's Internet of Things (IoT) business, Rhee said in a blog posting on LinkedIn.
Rhee, who left Samsung in December after six years — including two as CTO and head of R&D, software and services — said in the posting that he will report to Diane Greene, CEO of Google's cloud computing unit, Google Cloud, and a member of Google parent Alphabet's board of directors.
Google, like virtually all tech companies, has been heightening its focus on IoT. Last year, Google introduced a service called Google Cloud IoT Core to help companies connect IoT devices to Google Cloud, manage them centrally and integrate them with Google's analytics services.
While Google did not confirm Rhee's duties, the Reuters news service reported that a Google spokesperson confirmed that Rhee was hired by Google Cloud.
