Call for Participation: Wireless Sensor Working Group
The IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society has established its 1451.5 Working Group and seeks engineers to participate in the development of a standard for wireless sensors used in IoT devices. The deadline for requesting participation is Monday, Feb. 19, so move quickly. IEEE 1451 is a standard for Transducer Electronic Data Sheet (TEDS) sensors that contain information such as calibration data in the sensor.
IEEE describes the project as follows:
This project establishes a standard for wireless communication methods and data format for transducers (sensors and actuators). The standard defines a TEDS based on the IEEE 1451™ concept and protocols to access TEDS and transducer data. It adopts necessary wireless interfaces and protocols to facilitate the use of technically differentiated, existing wireless technology solutions. TEDS contain metadata that facilitate identification and characteristic description of transducers. This standard aims to facilitate data interoperability for sensors and actuators independent of wireless technology used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber Security Systems (CPS).
Applications for TEDS-based sensors include:
- Industrial automation
- Aviation
- Healthcare
- Environmental monitoring
- Transportation
- Power grid
- Smart city
If interested in participating, please contact Kang Lee, IEEE 1451.5 Working Group chair, by Feb. 19, 2018.
—Martin Rowe covers test and measurement for EE Times and EDN. Contact him at martin.rowe@aspencore.com
