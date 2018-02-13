AI’s Limits Send Scientists Back to the Brain
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO — The idea of going back to the human brain to find alternatives to current computing technology isn’t new.
Although many scientists and engineers have been intrigued by that notion since the dawn of artificial intelligence in the mid-1950’s, AI research has gone through “waves of up and downs,” said Barbara De Salvo, CEA-Leti’s chief scientist.
However, now, the time has come to take brain-inspired technologies seriously. At least, “We should recognize there are other existing paradigms, which are useful [for us] to ask good questions,” said De Salvo in an interview with EE Times, after she delivered her keynote speech at the Internation Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) here Monday (Feb. 12). “Without new computing paradigms and algorithms, the industry is finally hitting the wall” as it tries to meet more stringent power consumption requirements, she warned.
Although the industry has been pushing embedded AI platforms, such as Movidius’ Myriad 2, Mobileye’s EyeQ5 and Nvidia’s Xavier, she pointed out, “We’re still far from where we need to be” to meet the demand for end devices that can process lots of analytics on the edge but use lots less power.
In her keynote, De Salvo compared computing efficiency (GOPS/W) during the inference phase vs. the computing performance (GOPS) of several intelligent chips.
She pointed out a huge gap that still prevails between the requirements and existing solutions. “None of the chips — commercially launched, prototyped, designed or developed in academia — has been able to address the power requirements of below 100 μW.” That’s where edge devices need to be, as they must depend on energy harvesting or a tiny battery that lasts for many years.
Why brains?
We now know that a human brain’s weight is about 2 percent of the body, said De Salvo. The brain, however, uses 20 percent of the body’s metabolism, she added.
At 20 watts, the human brain processes 1011 GOPS. To date, there are no processors in the world, whose “performance and power can match that of a human brain,” said De Salvo.
This level of efficiency has developed in the human animal over a very long period of evolution, De Salvo explained, by maximizing the brain’s functionality while minimizing its energy use.
This is where the semiconductor industry can take its cue from biology. Traditional computing architecture struggles to meet power requirements, she said, largely because “it needs to consume energy, every time a processor and memory communicate.” By comparison, a brain synapse contains both memory and computing in a single architecture, she explained. This neat trick provides the basis for brain-inspired non-von Neumann computer architecture.
Essential to brain-inspired operating principles are elements like spike coding and spike-timing-dependent plasticity (STDP). Consider the way neuron states are encoded in a system, she noted. In the past, neuron values were encoded using analog or digital values. A recent trend in neuromorphic computing, however, is to encode neuron values as pulses or “spikes,” she explained. “Neurons have no clock and they are event-driven,” she said.
The scientific community sees spike-coding and STDP promising. If input/output signals are represented as pulses (spikes), the multiplication between input signals and synaptic weights come down to a gating operation at synapse level. The goal here is to reduce power consumption by implementing the spike or event-based signal representation that uses asynchronous schemes.
Asked if she is referring to something like the event-driving image-processing techniques developed by Chronocam, she said, “Yes.” But Chronocam’s solution is limited to “vision,” which can be applied to artificial retinae. The industry’s mission is to stretch neuromorphic principles into all computing, beyond vision.
Next page: Brains of insects