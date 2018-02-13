Intel's Microprocessor Share Slips Below 60%
SAN FRANCISCO — With PC shipments in continual decline and smartphone growth exploding over the past few years, Intel's share of the overall microprocessor market has slipped to below 60 percent, according to market watcher IC Insights.
While PC processors for computer and servers still account for more than half of the MPU market — a projected 52 percent in 2018 — ARM-based mobile SoCs and embedded processors for automotive, IoT and other applications grew faster than other categories of MPUs over the past five years, IC Insights said.
Intel has long been the dominant supplier of PC microprocessors, nearly all of which are based on Intel's x86 architecture and supplied by Intel and its significantly smaller rival, AMD. Intel's share of the overall MPU market had been more than 75 percent for most of the last decade, IC Insights noted.
In all, IC Insights projects the microprocessor market to be worth about $74.5 billion in 2018, an increase of 4 percent from 2017. The MPU market grew by 5 percent in 2017 and 9 percent in 2016, according to the firm. Sales of MPU are forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4 percent between 2017 and 2022, IC Insights said.
In unit terms, MPU shipments are expected to increase by 2 percent in 2018, reaching 2.6 billion units, according to the forecast. MPU unit shipments are projected to rise at a 2.1 percent CAGR from 2017 through 2022, the firm said.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
