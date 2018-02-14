Q'comm Preps Silicon as a Service
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Qualcomm is leaping from OEM silicon to end-user services with a kind of offering that one analyst sees as the start of a broad trend at the intersection of blockchain technology and the Internet of Things. Qualcomm Wireless Edge Services combines security and management features that are already attracting interest from the likes of Alibaba and Baidu.
On a more traditional note, the cellular chip giant also announced its latest LTE modem. The X24 will hit max data rates of 2 Gbits/s, putting more space between itself and rivals such as Intel.
Qualcomm will use APIs and keys generated on three IoT chip sets as the basis for its Wireless Edge Services. They will establish secure links to Qualcomm-run servers that can manage a range of capabilities, potentially including every transaction between the node and the cloud. The links can also be used to unlock features of the silicon in what the company calls Chipsets as a Service.
Qualcomm envisions that the services will let users manage secure software upgrades, respond to cyberattacks, and a range of possibilities yet to be explored. It expects to start making the services available later this year, initially on its LTE industrial and automotive modems — the MDM9206 and MDM9628 — and the QCA4020 that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee for home users.
“We’re not disclosing exactly how we do it, but it’s based on a unique key for each chipset,” said Peter Carson, a director of product management for LTE at Qualcomm. “Only Qualcomm has the key, and many services flow from this security.”
The company is building software into its chips to link to cloud services of large vendors. “Eventually, all IoT integrators and clouds could be supported,” said Carson.
Charges may vary widely as Qualcomm and users explore new use cases. “This unlocks business models with mutual benefits. Costs can be based on transactions or,or some basic functions, it may not generate a revenue stream at all&.rdquo;
