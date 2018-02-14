An Engineer’s Guide to Sexism
2 comments
SAN FRANCISCO — It’s not often a woman engineer takes a podium in front of hundreds of male colleagues at the International Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) and gives a tutorial on the institutional sexism in their profession.
But that happened Sunday night.
Ten months ago, the ISSCC & IEEE’s “Women in Circuits” group approached Teresa Meng to deliver a keynote at an evening session called “Workshop on Circuits for Social Good.”
Meng, who co-founded Atheros Communications (later acquired by Qualcomm) and was the first female professor in electrical engineering at Stanford, said that initially she was very reluctant to speak, because the subject was “just too painful” for her to recount.
The title of her speech was “Winning the game in a male-dominated industry.”
Her talk was nothing like what anyone in the audience would have expected in the semiconductor industry — especially at a highly technical conference like ISSCC, where only 2 percent of attendees are women.
In a measured and almost methodical delivery, Meng talked about when and how gender discrimination happens, describing “unconscious” male behaviors that hurt women and discourage female engineers from pursuing higher positions in their organizations. She also discussed how women must pick their battles.
Meng turned, with a note of sadness, to incidents in her life about which she has been silent for 30 years.
She ticked off offenses that included: 1) repeated incidents of sexual harassment by a colleague at Stanford; 2) a subsequent choice she made not to pursue this as a legal case; 3) her battle against salary disparity, when she learned she was paid much less than male professors junior to her; and 4) being left in the lurch by an Atheros’ original co-founder who suddenly decided to leave the startup and form another company with a male colleague.
Women are less trustworthy
Referring to the televised confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas in 1991, Meng recalled the testimony of Anita Hill, now a professor at Brandeis University, against Thomas. Hill said that Thomas had sexually harassed her while he was her supervisor at the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. While Hill’s every word was parsed and challenged by the all-male Senate committee, Thomas got away with playing the race card against a black woman. He said he was the victim of a "high-tech lynching for uppity blacks" by white liberals who were seeking to block a black conservative from taking a seat on the Supreme Court.
To Meng, this was a seminal moment that illustrated how women’s words were not trusted in the male-dominant U.S. Senate.
The same syndrome affected Hillary Clinton, Meng added. “In my opinion, she didn’t lie any more than any other politicians. But when she was given that label as a liar, people were willing to accept it,” Meng said. On the other hand, a male politician accused of lying, even habitually, tends to get the benefit of the doubt.
Similarly, when male and female offer different versions of a story, supervisors lean toward believing the guy. “This has happened to me, and the burden of proof has made my work experience much more challenging,” Meng said.
Women’s contribution isn’t as valuable
Another form of discrimination is that women’s contributions are taken lightly. “I often had this experience,” Meng said. “While brainstorming, I share my own idea. Then a male colleague elaborates on it a bit more.” The next thing you know, after a few exchanges, Meng’s idea became his idea. Of course, if she ever tells people that is was her idea, she’s being “petty.”
Women are incapable of standing alone
A third form of discrimination is more insidious. Meng explained that too many people harbor the notion that women can’t stand alone. They think a woman need a male partner to share the burden. Essentially, they don’t believe women can succeed on their own, she noted.
Meng made clear her gratitude for the help she got both at Stanford and Atheros from male colleagues, mentors and partners. But the conventional wisdom that “we aren’t just good enough to do man’s job” was no help to her or to any women.
Pick your battle
Sexism and discriminations confront women every day. Meng’s most important advice to her female colleagues is “pick your battles.”
While acknowledging that “we all have emotions,” Meng said, “We need to think clearly and strategically, after the emotions pass.” At stake is a woman’s career and profession. In every conflict, women — more than men — need to measure the likelihood of success and proceed to either engage or retreat, accordingly. “We need to choose wisely,” she added.
Sexual harassment
Perhaps, one of the hardest things to hear for the ISSCC audience was Meng’s confession that her colleague had sexually demeaned her —not once but multiple times.
Calling his treatment “inappropriate” but offering no details, Meng simply said, “I was deeply troubled.” Her trauma was deeper because this happened just as she started her career as a professor at Stanford. Meng decided to inform the department chair.
Next page: Gender wage gap
Rookie
shreya786 2/15/2018 4:04:37 AM
Author
resistion 2/15/2018 2:07:15 AM