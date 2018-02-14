Qualcomm, Broadcom Meet to Discuss Offer
SAN FRANCISCO — Top executives from Qualcomm met with representatives of Broadcom for the first time to discuss Broadcom's $121 billion acquisition offer, Qualcomm said Wednesday (Feb. 14).
Qualcomm said representatives including Chairman Paul Jacobs, CEO Steve Mollenkopf and President Cristiano Amon met with Broadcom representatives for two hours Wednesday and "listened carefully to what they had to say."
Qualcomm did not provide details of the content of the discussion. The company said its board of directors would meet "promptly" to determine next steps.
Qualcomm's board last week unanimously rejected Broadcom's revised acquisition proposal, worth about $121 billion. Qualcomm said the board concluded that the offer undervalues Qualcomm and would not adequately compensate the company in the event that the deal did not attain regulator approval. Broadcom's offer included a "reverse break up fee" in the event that regulators did not approve the deal worth $8 billion, among the largest such provisions ever offered in an acquisition bid.
Qualcomm has said that one of the company's chief concerns is that its licensing and product revenues would be "enormously and irreparably damaged" in the event that it agreed to be acquired by Broadcom and the deal failed to close after extended regulatory review.
Broadcom said earlier this week it would seek the election of six people to Qualcomm's board of directors, rather than the originally nominated 11. Electing six pro-Broadcom directors to Qualcomm's board would give Broadcom's bid the support of the majority of Qualcomm's board.
Hock Tan, Broadcom's president and CEO, said in a statement that Broadcom reduced the number of Qualcomm board positions it is pursuing after hearing feedback from Qualcomm shareholders who support the acquisition proposal but want to keep continuity on Qualcomm's board. "Reducing the number of nominees we are seeking to a simple majority provides precisely that mechanism," Tan said.
Broadcom's nominees to Qualcomm's board include Samih Elhage, David Golden, Veronica Hagen, Julie Hill, John Kispert and Harry You. Qualcomm stockholders will vote on board members at the company's annual stockholder meeting early next month.
Broadcom has said that its $121 billion offer to acquire Qualcomm is its "best and final" offer. The offer will be withdrawn after Qualcomm's annual stockholder meeting unless it is accepted prior to that or Broadcom's nominees are elected to Qualcomm's board, Broadcom said.
Also this week, Broadcom said it signed committed financing agreements to fund the proposed acquisition with 12 financial institutions. Investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake , KKR and CVC have also agreed to provide $6 billion of convertible note financing to Broadcom to fund the transaction and provide working capital for restructuring and other activities if the deal closes, Broadcom said.
— Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
