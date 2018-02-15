What's the Word on AI in Manufacturing?
1 Comment
It’s not what you know, but who you know…or so the saying goes. We decided to ask the experts that we know about the status of artificial intelligence in manufacturing. The answer was clear: 2018 is going to be the year of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s becoming a reality in many corners, including in consumer electronics, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles, but perhaps the biggest strides are being made as we pursue the fourth industrial revolution.
The market is, and will continue, to grow at a substantial pace. The artificial intelligence market was valued at $1.36 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, according to a recent report from Research and Markets.
This week, on EETimes sister publication EBN, Philip Stoten hunted down some high-level leaders at companies that create the newest generation of manufacturing technology as well as at contract manufacturers. They had plenty to say about the promise of AI and what their forward-thinking and demanding customers are looking for from it. Not everyone thinks that the road to AI will be clear and easy.. but all think that it’s something the industry needs to be looked at.
I realized that these big industry events offered a huge opportunity in terms of industry insight and knowledge. I took the opportunity to ask some friends and colleagues how they see AI finding its way into smart factory solutions this year. I wanted to know how much progress we can expect once we unleash the power of this game changing technology.
Click on the image below to start a slideshow of their comments.
Where do you see the promise of AI making its biggest contributions? Let us know in the comments section below.— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN
Author
resistion 2/16/2018 2:42:30 AM