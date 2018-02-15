STMicro Licenses LDMOS From Chinese Chip Startup
LONDON — STMicroelectronics has licensed laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) RF power technology from Innogration Technologies, a Chinese semiconductor company specializing in the design and manufacturing of RF power semiconductor devices, modules, and sub-system assemblies.
Innogration is a start-up founded by Gordon Ma, who in the past worked with Freescale and Infineon and owns various patents on technology that ST wanted access to. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, Innogration claims to be the only commercial company doing vertical integration across multiple RF power semiconductor enablers, including core LDMOS and GaN in device and application areas with the addition of GaAs and VDMOS.
ST’s license gives it access to Innogration’s LDMOS technology and IP, enabling it to develop new products and expand the range of applications that ST can address on LDMOS. The companies’ R&D teams also expect to cooperate closely to allow both companies to co-develop relevant products for each specific segment of the RF power market.
LDMOS is a mature technology suited for applications such as wireless infrastructure, industrial, scientific, medical, avionics, radar and non-cellular radio. Combining a short conduction-channel length with a high breakdown voltage, LDMOS devices are typically used in RF power amplifiers —where they can be used in base stations for wireless communications systems — as well as in the power amplifiers for commercial and industrial systems.
— Nitin Dahad is a European correspondent for EE Times.
