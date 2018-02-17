Rivals Expand Image Sensor Scope
SAN FRANCISCO — The International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) showcased a few new developments on the image sensor front, outgrowing the past beauty-contest trend in favor of a race to add more context to images as their sensors capture them.
Technical papers on image sensors presented at this year’s ISSCC included event-driven sensors, different ways for global shutters to solve problems with the distortion of moving subjects, and ToF image sensors.
Motion Detection on CMOS image sensor
Sony’s event-driven low power CMOS image sensor is one good example of adding context to images. Sony’s design engineering team placed motion detection capabilities directly inside an imaging sensor.
In its ISSCC paper, Sony detailed a 1/4-inch 3.9-Megapixel low-power event-driven back-illuminated stacked CMOS image sensor, integrated with a pixel readout circuit that detects moving objects for each pixel.
Sony’s team described the motive behind such an event-driven image sensor as an effort to meet the new demands of a “low-power, always-on” device that is also capable of high-quality imaging.
As wirelessly connected devices such as home-security cameras and virtual personal assistants proliferate, IoT system designers are looking for small solutions with extended battery life. An event-driven approach is perfect for surveillance systems. What’s new is that this image sensor features a built-in intelligent function for real-time moving-object detection.
As the block diagram below shows, Sony’s event-driven sensor has a pixel array, row drivers, row decoders, single-slope generation, motion detection/optical detection blocks, an image signal processor, SRAM for frame memory, a MIPI link and a CPU connected to the sensor control block.
Detecting a moving object, the CPU generates an external interrupt signal and triggers capture of a high-quality image using on-chip auto exposure with zero latency.
According to Sony, the sensor uses pixel summation in a shared floating diffusion for each pixel block to achieve moving-object detection at 10 frames per second. Abhinav Mathur, senior embedded software engineer in Sony’s image sensor design center in San Jose, told us the sensor does so while consuming only 1.1mW. That translates into a 99 percent reduction in power compared to the same CMOS Image Sensor at a full-resolution 60 frames per second consuming 95mW.
The team concluded that Sony’s event-driven sensor facilitates event recording, which “significantly reduces power consumption and data bandwidth of camera systems while in low-power sensing mode.”
