Movandi, Keysight Collaborate on 5G mmWave
2/19/2018 03:30 PM EST
BOSTON — As 5G develops, its ecosystem incorporates many technologies, one of which is millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies because of their high bandwidth. Startup Movandi and Keysight Technologies have formed a collaboration in which Movandi uses Keysight test equipment combined with chambers and antennas from other sources to validate its BeamX mmWave front-end beamforming designs.
"Traditional RF designs won't work at mmWave frequencies," said Movandi co-CEO and COO, Maryam Rofougaran, in December 2017 at Keysight's 5G Tech Connect conference. "We need to overcome the challenges of signal blocking and penetration at mmWave frequencies." To that end, Movandi has developed an RFIC and beamforming antenna array that uses 64 antenna elements to steer beams toward their targets. The RFIC uses 64QAM modulation.
Because Movandi's design tightly couples the antenna and RFIC, the company's engineers need to perform over-the air (OTA) testing. "For initial device characterization, we test everything from lower-level physical parameters to beamforming capabilities," said Rofougaran in an interview with EE Times. "That includes measurements such as S-parameters, small-signal gain, phase shift, gain compression, linearity with two-tone testing, noise figure, and error-vector magnitude (EMV)." For a receiver, the test setup needs to generate known signals and demodulate received signals for analysis.
OTA testing requires an antenna chamber and equipment to generate known analog mmWave signals for a transmitter, then analyze transmitted signals captured by a horn antenna. At mmWave frequencies, chambers can be quite small because of the short wavelengths. In addition to a test chamber, Movandi uses network analyzers, spectrum/signal analyzers, vector-signal analysis (VSA) software, arbitrary waveform generators, vector-signal generators, and oscilloscopes.
Rofougaran noted that, currently, the company uses horn antennas in the chamber to receive transmitted signals to analyze its transmitters. In the future, Rogougaran plans to replace the horn antennas with antennas capable of beamforming. Perhaps the test setup will use its beamforming transmitters and receivers as calibrated "golden" devices for future testing. "We want to enhance our testing capabilities going forward and eliminate the horn antennas," she said.
"We built a relationship with Keysight early on," said Rofougaran. "Their equipment lets us test our designs at mmWave frequencies of 28 GHz and higher. We expect Movandi's relationship with Keysight to further advance the capabilities of their advanced test equipment."
—Martin Rowe covers test and measurement for EE Times and EDN. Contact him at martin.rowe@aspencore.com
