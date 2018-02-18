Prototyping Modules Speed Multicore SoC Verification
Post a comment
LONDON — Three new modules based on Xilinx FPGAs are now available from embedded systems prototyping supplier Pro Design for development and verification of SoC designs based on Arm Cortex processors.
Featuring the latest Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multi-processor SoC devices, the new proFPGA ZU11EG, ZU17EG and ZU19EG modules combine FPGA logic with two Arm multi-core processors (quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 and dual-core Arm Cortex-R5) and several on-board interfaces like USB 3.0, gigabit Ethernet, SATA, display port and debug interface, offering a complete embedded processing prototyping platform for high-performance SoC prototyping, IP verification and early software development.
"In today's ASIC and SoC designs you almost always find multi-core processors," said Gunnar Scholl, CEO of Pro Design, in a statement. "The verification of these in combination with user designs and required firmware becomes essential and extremely complex."
With many SoC and ASIC designs containing some types of Arm processors, Pro Design says that its modules free up FPGA resources that would otherwise have been occupied by implementing these Arm cores into the FPGA. Its new modules already have two embedded Arm multi-core processors with verified interfaces and memory. In addition, the modules offer a direct Arm debug interface from which the user can benefit by using the proven Arm debug environment in combination with the proFPGA prototyping system, helping to focus on the actual verification of a design.
The new proFPGA ZynqTM UltraScale+ modules offer a total of up to five extension sites with 531 standard I/Os and 16 multi-gigabit transceivers (MGTs) for extending the board with standard or user specific extension boards, or for easily connecting it to other proFPGA modules to expand the capacity. The board is optimized and trimmed for signal integrity and performance. It allows a maximum point-to-point speed of up to 1.2 Gbps over the standard FPGA I/Os and up to 16.3 Gbps over the MGTs.
The product family is a scalable, modular multi-FPGA prototyping solution, which can be mounted on the proFPGA uno, duo or quad motherboards and mixed with other proFPGA modules like Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale, Virtex UltraScale+ or Kintex UltraScale™ modules. In addition, the boards already include an on-board DDR4 SODIMM module and a single quad SPI flash.
The embedded processing platform comes with the proFPGA Builder software, which provides an extensive set of features, like advanced clock management, integrated self- and performance tests, automatic board detection, I/O voltage programming, system scan and safety mechanism and remote system configuration which only takes seconds.
— Nitin Dahad is a European correspondent for EE Times.