5G Dials in Low Latency, Slicing
Post a comment
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In June, the 3GPP is expected to finish two standards that, together, form the next big step in 5G cellular. The low latency and network slicing specifications pave the way for distributed wireless networks that some of the world’s largest carriers plan to build.
The ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) spec will enable a one-millisecond round-trip latency between a user device and a base station, compared to tens of milliseconds today. The next-generation core (NGC) standard opens the door to a mix of virtual services that can share a carrier’s underlying hardware.
Observers expect that the 3GPP will complete both Release 15 specs by their mid-June deadline. However, implementing them and their Release 16 follow-ons will be a multi-year process.
Today’s cellular networks generally require processing at one of perhaps a dozen large central office locations that big carriers maintain. The two new specs will let carriers build hundreds of smaller distributed nodes that can support a mix of new, old, and more responsive services still being defined.
“So far, everyone has been monetizing data rate,” said John Smee, a vice president of engineering for corporate R&D at Qualcomm. “The challenge of 5G is monetizing latency with new services.”
The edge clouds will vary in size from a small closet to a warehouse, containing mostly servers and storage and a cellular base station. For its part, AT&T described its plans for edge clouds in November.
“Carriers globally are at different stages that range from not thinking about this yet to having all their decisions made and being on an execution path … I expect hundreds, if not thousands, of them to be built starting this year,” said Mike Murphy, the CTO for Nokia in North America.
Market watchers at Dell'Oro group disagree. "Our view is that the enhanced mobile broadband use case will be driving more than 99 percent of the 5G investments over the next five years, meaning low latency use cases will not be a significant capex driver over the near-term," said Stefan Pongratz, a senior analyst at Dell'Oro.
For carriers, the shift requires a leap of faith in new services still being defined “and finding partners to make them useful,” said Smee.
The cost decisions loom large. “There are big decisions for CTOs about how to restructure their networks; do they have faith in URLLC or not — it takes years to build these networks, and if you don’t build them and your competitors do, you could be left behind,” said Murphy.
Technical issues are smaller but not insignificant. For example, network slicing requires using IDs to define and secure services and route them through optimal paths. Besides the new 3GPP standards, edge clouds will need to implement years of work on software-defined networks and ETSI’s network functions virtualization specs.
“It’s relatively complex because, end-to-end, you want to tune the radio, transport, and core networks, and coordinating all that needs to stay simple,” said Murphy. “The implementation will take time due to this complexity.”
Next page: The hunt is on for low-latency services