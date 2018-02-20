Coming Soon (2018): The $200k Robo-Taxi
MADISON, Wis. — It’s official. Commercial robotic cars (that are no longer test cars) will hit the road in 2018, not — as previously predicted — two or three years from now.
The headless driver in front of you will no longer be just a little old lady.
Supply chain intelligence collected by Yole Développement, combined with Waymo’s recent acknowledgement that it will launch a ride-hailing service in Arizona in 2018, point to the conclusion that the commercial future of robotic vehicles is already upon us.
For observers of the autonomous vehicle market in the U.S., the first domino was the state of Arizona last month granting Waymo a permit to operate as a transportation network company. Earlier this month, Waymo confirmed its plan to start charging customers for robo-taxi rides in 2018.
But well before this year, Yole Développement, a Lyon, France-based market and technology research company, was already picking up information that fleet operators and carmakers are placing sizable orders on very high-end sensors. This suggested strongly that a rollout of commercial robotic vehicle services is imminent.
EE Times sat down with Yole Développement and asked about the firm’s analysis on the evolution of the robotic vehicle market, and market drivers for such highly automated vehicles. We also asked the estimated cost for a robotic vehicle today, and the likely number of robocars that might hit the commercial market in 2018-2019. We also asked Yole to break down robotic vehicle economics.
‘Cognitive dissonance’
Yole is a technology/business market research firm best known for its ability to dissect, understand and assess such emerging technologies as MEMS and sensors and their markets.
Unlike conventional automotive research firms, Yole’s focus is not on cars as finished systems and tallying up annual auto shipments. Yole’s strength is in sizing up the emerging market from a component level.
The research firm has been looking at the robotic vehicle market for a while. Over the past 12 months, Yole has published separate reports on topics such as 3D sensing, automotive sensors, automotive radars and high-end inertial measurement units (IMUs). Pierre Cambou, Yole’s activity leader for imaging and sensors, told us, “It was right around the summer of 2017 when we began to see ‘cognitive dissonance’ in the [robotic vehicle] market place.”
He noted, “Big investments and sizable orders on high-end industrial grade sensors got us involved, since we do monitor those markets at Yole.” Cambou realized that “Automotive ADAS could not justify the investments we have witnessed, for example, in lidar, and the financing of projects which appeared to be quite high end (such as lidars by Luminar, and those from Blackmore).”
But at the same time, Cambou kept hearing from many robotic vehicle market observers who were predicting the robocar market won’t happen until 2020 or 2021 at the earliest. Most said 2025.
“Several companies called us wondering what was going on, by cross matching the demand for lidars, industrial-grade IMUs and industrial grade cameras.” Describing Yole’s business as connecting the dots, Cambou said, “We kept thinking something wasn’t adding up.”
Yole found persuasive evidence gleaned from the supply chain. Big investment in high-end lidar technologies and sizable orders placed by big carmakers gave Cambou some hints. But that’s not all. Sensors like high-end IMU accelerometers — “whose market is usually not so dynamic,” according to Cambou — have also begun growing in volume for the automotive market.
