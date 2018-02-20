Qualcomm Raises Offer for NXP to $44 Billion
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO — Qualcomm entered into a new amended acquisition agreement with NXP Semiconductors worth $44 billion, in a move that may cause Broadcom to abandon its hostile takeover attempt of Qualcomm.
Qualcomm said Tuesday (Feb. 20) that the new deal to acquire NXP is worth $127.50 per share in cash, up from the initial $110 per share price that the companies agreed to 16 months ago. The new deal, which was agreed upon by the boards of directors of both companies, also reduces the minimum tender offer condition to 70 percent of NXP shares from 80 percent, lowering the bar for shareholder approval that would cement the deal.
Qualcomm's acquisition of NXP, first announced in October 2016, has been cleared by most antitrust review agencies throughout the world. However, the deal is still awaiting the seal of approval from China's Ministry of Commerce. Sign off from China was reportedly expected sometime this month, although some reports have since suggested that the approval may take even longer to secure.
Thus far, the deal hasn't come anywhere close the threshold of 80 percent of shares tendered that the original agreement required. However, Qualcomm said Tuesday that it has entered into binding agreements with nine NXP shareholders who collectively own more than 28 percent of NXP's outstanding shares.
Qualcomm was forced to sweeten the deal partly because of NXP's financial success and stock performance in the time since the proposed acquisition was announced. Several large institutional shareholders have said publicly in recent months that they would not support the acquisition at the original purchase price, which totaled roughly $38 billion. But the revised deal could cause Broadcom to withdraw its $121 billion bid to acquire Qualcomm, a proposal that Qualcomm's board has twice voted unanimously to reject.
NEXT PAGE: Broadcom 'Evaluating its Options'